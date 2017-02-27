× Owen County man expected to learn sentence in death, kidnapping of Shaylyn Ammerman

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – The man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering 14-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman will learn his sentence Monday.

Kyler Parker agreed to plead guilty to murder and kidnapping charges in the case. In exchange for his guilty plea, child molestation and other charges against him were dropped. Parker is expected to get 60 years in prison.

Shaylyn disappeared in March 2016. Parker had been over at her father’s home in Spencer for a night of drinking. He took her from her bed and drove to rural Owen County, where he assaulted and killed the little girl.

He tried blaming other friends for the murder but finally confessed to his stepfather, who informed police. Information from Parker helped investigators find the girl’s body next to a tree near Gosport on March 23, 2016.

Prosecutors said Parker smothered the girl and strangled her before dumping her body. A medical examiner called the trauma to her body the “worst case of sexual trauma” she had seen in her career.

Family members said they wished Parker’s punishment would be more severe. However, they also said his guilty plea will allow the family to avoid a long, painful trial.

“I am ecstatic over it,” said Tamera Morgan, the child’s grandmother. “I do wish he would’ve gotten more but he’s being put away. He’s finally admitting his guilt which is awesome. Shaylyn is getting her justice.

Shaylyn’s father, Justin Ammerman, said he’ll be in court Monday when his daughter’s killer is sentenced.

“The only thing I could ask this guy is why he did what he did,” said Ammerman. “Pretty much, ‘Why? Why did you do this to a little innocent helpless girl?’”