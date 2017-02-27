× KV Racing Technology shuts down IndyCar team, will auction off assets in March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A racing team that won the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 announced plans to shut down earlier this month—and will sell off its racing assets in March.

KV Racing Technology, owned by former CART champion Jimmy Vasser and Australian businessman Kevin Kalkhoven, announced the move on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The team was founded as PK Racing in 2003 and was rebranded as KV Racing Technology in 2008, when it began running in the IndyCar series.

KV Racing Technology boasted seven victories on the IndyCar circuit, including the 2013 Indianapolis 500 with Tony Kanaan behind the wheel.

Others who’ve driven for the team include Sébastien Bourdais, Will Power, Simona de Silvestro, Takuma Sato, Stefan Wilson, E. J. Viso and the late Bryan Clauson.

Key Auctioneers will hold an auction of KV’s assets on Monday, March 27, at 10 a.m. The inventory includes a current year Dallara race car and parts, two race transporters, hospitality transporter and trailer.

Other items in the auction include memorabilia, apparel, golf carts, fuel rig, tow cart, various pit equipment, Honda scooters, LISTA cabinets, timing stations, fabrication equipment, paint/decal equipment, helmets, tools, racing shoes and driver and crew suits.

The auction will take place at KVRT’s headquarters, 4001 Methanol Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46268.

For more information, visit the Key Auctioneers website.