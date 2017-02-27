Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

It’s a mild and unsettled start to the week, with possible severe storms on Tuesday

Posted 6:07 am, February 27, 2017, by
ls-am-7-day

We will hang onto the clouds all day today, but it will be an unseasonably mild February day, topping out in the low 50s.  A passing sprinkle will also be possible, but overall we’ll see a lot more dry time than wet.

today-forecast-sky

A more potent storm rolls in Tuesday into Wednesday.  This storm will bring HEAVY rain at times through early Wednesday. The heaviest rain and storms will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 1-2″ of rain can be expected!

latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma 12z-precip-accum-gfs-dma-w-plots

All of central Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms Tuesday. We’ll have to watch out of possible damaging wind gusts within a few of those storms.

wttv-default

On Wednesday, we’ll see an early high of 60 before temperatures drop off Wednesday afternoon. By sunset we’ll be in the 40s and Thursday will be a cooler day overall.

hour-by-hour-temps-manual

Friday morning will start off with a few snow showers, but those will clear out for the afternoon. The weekend is looking superb!

ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s