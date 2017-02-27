× It’s a mild and unsettled start to the week, with possible severe storms on Tuesday

We will hang onto the clouds all day today, but it will be an unseasonably mild February day, topping out in the low 50s. A passing sprinkle will also be possible, but overall we’ll see a lot more dry time than wet.

A more potent storm rolls in Tuesday into Wednesday. This storm will bring HEAVY rain at times through early Wednesday. The heaviest rain and storms will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 1-2″ of rain can be expected!

All of central Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms Tuesday. We’ll have to watch out of possible damaging wind gusts within a few of those storms.

On Wednesday, we’ll see an early high of 60 before temperatures drop off Wednesday afternoon. By sunset we’ll be in the 40s and Thursday will be a cooler day overall.

Friday morning will start off with a few snow showers, but those will clear out for the afternoon. The weekend is looking superb!