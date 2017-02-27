× Indianapolis police searching for serial sexual predator on the city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are working to track down a sexual predator on the city’s north side.

Investigators say the serial rapist is connected to at least three sexual assaults spanning nearly four years.

At an apartment complex near 91st and College in mid-2015, the suspect walked into an apartment, found a 29-year-old woman sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the first time nor the last time the suspect struck.

“I am very afraid,” said one woman who asked not to have her name used. “I’m scared because I do live alone. I’m surprised we weren’t informed.”

That woman was disturbed to learn that police say more than two years earlier in March of 2013 at the same complex, the same man raped another victim.

Then just six months ago, in late 2016, police believe the suspect sexually assaulted a third woman at a complex on Carlyle Drive.

Police say three sketches, put together with the help of each victim individually, shows the serial rapist. All three assaults happened at apartments near the Monon Trail, although the attacks didn’t happen on the trail itself, people in the area are alarmed that the suspect has remained on the loose for nearly four years.

“We want to make sure residents in that area are alerted to this potential threat to protect themselves,” said IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams.

Police say the suspect appears to target women who are alone. That’s why they say it’s always safer for women to walk in groups of two or three if possible, especially late at night.

“Just be vigilant– that’s what we preach. Be aware and know your surroundings,” said Adams.

Police believe the three cases are connected and warn there may be others. Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS tips can be left anonymously.