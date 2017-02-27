Indianapolis named fourth most underrated city in U.S.

Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

NEW YORK, NY. – Indianapolis was recently named one of the most underrated cities in the country, according to Travel + Leisure.

They list Indy’s budding craft beer scene, love of sports and low prices among the major reasons why it was selected fourth.

In addition to that, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail was praised as a great route of bike and walking trails that help connect neighborhoods together.

Furniture retailer, West Elm, has taken notice of increased Indy tourism. They will include an Indianapolis location in the roll-out of their new hotel brand next year.

In December, Indianapolis was also named one of the best places to travel in 2017 by the magazine.

The complete list:

10. Albuquerque
9. Boston
8. Chicago
7. San Francisco
6. New Orleans
5. Charleston
4. Indianapolis
3. Buffalo
2. Nashville
1. Providence

