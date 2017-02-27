× Severe storms and snow expected this week in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Get ready for an active week of weather. We’ll go from unseasonably mild weather to temperatures well below average. We’ll also mix in a chance for severe thunderstorms and a chance for enough snow to coat the roads.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers Tuesday with our severe storm threat coming overnight into Wednesday morning.

A second cold front will move across the area Wednesday and cause enough snow to give us a slippery Thursday morning commute. Highs will be in the 30s Thursday and Friday, but we warm back into the 50s and 60s this weekend.

So far, this has been the warmest February on record.

We saw as many days in the 70s as we had in the 20s and 30s this month.

We have only had 8.7 inches of snow this season.

Our last measurable snow came almost three weeks ago.

We’ll have a threat for severe storms late Tuesday night.

Thunderstorms will develop by midnight.

A line of strong storms is likely by 2 a.m.

A second line of storms is likely by 5 a.m.

Heavy rain will continue through 7 a.m.

The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds.

Over an inch of rain is likely this week.

We’ll be cold enough for light snow Thursday.