Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Greenwood police chase leads to arrest of Johnson County man for stealing knives, ammunition

Posted 10:40 am, February 27, 2017, by
Wayne Gebhart, 50.

Wayne Gebhart, 50.

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A man was arrested in Johnson County Sunday after he allegedly stole items from Meijer and led police on a chase.

According to police, at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, a Johnson County deputy responded to a theft at Meijer, located at 150 Marlin Dr. in Greenwood. The suspect, identified as Wayne Gebhart, 50, reportedly left Meijer in a tan Ford F-150.

Police located Gebhart and attempted to pull him over on Sable Ridge Dr., but allegedly he refused and a pursuit began.

Gebhart then led police to a business parking lot near Fry Rd. where he hit a police car and began to flee on foot. He reportedly took off into a wooded-area and then fell into a nearby creek.

As officers approached, he exited the woods and was apprehended on Whispering Trails by multiple officers.

According to a police report, Gebhart confirmed he stole a variety of alcohol, ammunition and knives to finance his heroin addiction.

He was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, driving as a habitual traffic offender, leaving the scene of an accident and theft with prior convictions. Gebhart was transferred to Johnson County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s