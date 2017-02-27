Gov. Holcomb meets with Vice President Pence, Indiana lawmakers in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON – Coming off the National Governors Association conference, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb met with the Indiana’s delegation before returning to Indianapolis Monday.

In an interview with CBS4, the governor said he wanted to reassure lawmakers he’s ready to work with them on federal and state issues.

Holcomb also met privately with Vice President Mike Pence and heard from President Donald Trump as part of the annual conference.

Great to meet with my friend and fellow Hoosier @VP Mike Pence today at the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/qwpPuKMS7b — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) February 27, 2017

“It’s always good to catch up,” Holcomb said. “Obviously we’ve known one another for quite some time, but I wanted him to know over the course of the unfolding years that we would continue to look for ways as I hope authority and power devolve out of Washington D.C. and flows back rightly to the states that he can count on us to be a partner.”

A group of Republican governors are poised to set forth recommendations to Congress in the coming days on how best to repeal the Affordable Care, a recommendation Holcomb said he will be part of.

“It’s been appreciated by my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, to be quite honest with you, across the country that we’re being included and our opinion matters,” Holcomb said. “Seeking input from the governors is of paramount importance, and so soon days away we’ll put forward a policy we recommend.”