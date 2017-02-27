× Colts nose tackle David Parry arrested on DUI, robbery charges in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Indianapolis Colt David Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody just after 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of East Osborn Road after someone called 911 regarding an assault and auto theft, police told our newsgathering partners at the Indy Star.

The victim told officers he had picked up three people from a downtown bar in his “transportation cart” and had dropped two of them off. When he got out of the cart to collect payment, Parry allegedly hit the victim in the head, got in the cart and sped away.

Police were later called to a hit-and-run collision nearby, where responding officers found the cart crashed into a gate. Officers later found Parry on the sidewalk, apparently drunk, police said.

The 6’2” nose tackle was arrested on suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, according to police.

Parry played collegiately at Stanford before being nabbed by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

CBS4 has reached out to the Colts for comment.