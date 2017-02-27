Authorities searching for man after emaciated horse dies in Grant County

Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Posted 6:21 pm, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:26PM, February 27, 2017
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for the owner of a horse that died from emaciation in Grant County.

The county prosecutor’s officer says Douglas Wolff is facing several charges including two counts of animal cruelty, two counts of intimidation and one count of obstruction of justice. CBS4 is told the obstruction and intimidation charges stem from Wolff’s interaction with law enforcement on December 26, when they found the horse dead and tried to remove the remains for an investigation.

Autopsy results showed the horse was emaciated, either from starvation, illness or both.

That horse was one of nine animals seized from Wolff’s property on S 500 E.

Neighbors say they’ve been raising the alarm for more than a decade and are glad to finally see something being done.

“The horses have been neglected for so long and we’ve just called as many authorities as we could to try and get help for the horses,” said another neighbor, Judy Johnson.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wolff or the investigation is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 765-662-9836.

