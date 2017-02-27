× 330,000 Hoosiers register for ‘Do Not Call List’ by first 2017 deadline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Attorney General, Curtis Hill, is thanking Hoosiers for signing up for the “Do Not Call List”.

According to the office of the Attorney General, more than 330,000 Indiana residents registered for the list, tripling the number at this time last year.

The high level of registrations are reportedly due to the state’s new telephone privacy campaign, “Do Not Call, Do Not Answer.”

“I am extremely proud of Hoosiers who took our office seriously and followed the necessary steps to avoid unwanted phone calls,” Hill said.

“In the process, they have educated themselves on how to avoid falling victim to criminals trying to scam them over the phone.”

The 332,748 registrations are the highest total for a single quarter since 2011, when 189,000 Hoosiers registered during the third quarter of the year.

If you missed the Feb. 21 deadline, the next deadline is May 16. You can call 888-834-9969 or visit Indianaconsumer.com to register.