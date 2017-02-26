Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

VIDEO: Hartman proposes on Senior Night

Posted 12:39 am, February 26, 2017, by
Indiana forward Collin Hartman proposes to his girlfriend while being honored on Senior Night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The highlight of Indiana’s Senior Night wasn’t Devonte Green’s buzzer-beater at halftime to cap off the Hoosiers’ 22-0 run.

Nor was it Thomas Bryant’s dunk while being fouled.  Then nearly missing the free throw before seeing the ball bounce back in to give Indiana the lead.

It wasn’t Greensburg’s Bryant McIntosh’s last shot for Northwestern hitting the rim and bouncing out, sealing the win for the Hoosiers.

No, it wasn’t any of those pivotal moments.

Instead, it was a proposal.

During IU’s only Senior Night speech, forward Collin Hartman called his girlfriend to the microphone.  He then got down on one knee and presented her with a ring.

Luckily, she said yes!

