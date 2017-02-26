Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Police: suspect wanted in connection with multiple north side rapes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a north side rape suspect.

According to police, the suspect has been operating between 91st st. and 96th st. from College Ave. to the Monon Trail.

There has been reportedly three different assaults that all fit this suspect’s description in the area.

He is described as being a Hispanic male in between the ages of 20-30. He is reportedly being described as 5’6” and medium build.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

