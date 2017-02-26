Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Mastodons, Mammoths introduced at State Museum

Posted 9:51 am, February 26, 2017
image2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana State Museum is taking visitors back in time several thousand years to a time where Mastodons roamed freely.

The “Ice Age Graveyard” exhibit opened this weekend, featuring bones and replicas of Ice Age animals found right here in the Hoosier State.

The big headliner of the display is Fred, a Mastodon skeleton discovered in Fort Wayne. Scientists believe Fred died when he was 33 years old from a head trauma delivered during a fight.

Ronald Richards, a paleontologist for the museum, says what’s on display is a fraction of what they have in their collection. There have been hundreds of Ice Age mammal discoveries throughout Indiana but most are only partial skeletons.

Upon entering the exhibit, guests are greeted by a giant short nose bear and saber tooth cat. The two Ice Age predators are other highlights of the display.

Visitors can learn more about where other Mammoth and Mastodon bones have been found, and take an up close and personal look at the giants that once roamed the Hoosier plains.

