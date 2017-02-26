Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Man injured in west side fire

INDIANAPOLIS–One man was injured when his west side home caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., firefighters were called to the 5200 block of Ida Street.

That scene is near Rockville Road and Lynhurst Drive.

Smoke was showing from the one-story residence when fire units arrived.

Fire crews quickly brought the flames under control.

The male occupant was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with burns to his hands and face.

He is reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

