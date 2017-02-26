Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Indianapolis airport is planning terminal renovation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -The Indianapolis International Airport is in the planning stages of an effort to update its passenger terminal and campus.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s board members got their first look recently at what those updates might include.

The airport is attempting to update the terminal that opened in 2008, improve the passenger experience and create a sense of place by referencing iconic Indianapolis locations and people. Updates could include more gate-area retail options, fewer moving walkways and some artificial grass.

Preliminary plans also call for more signs, including an outdoor welcome sign for arriving and departing passengers and signs that more clearly identify each gate.

Architectural design firm Synthesis Inc. and branding agency Bradley and Montgomery are working with the airport on the project.

