IN Focus: Sen. Young discusses Trump controversies, town hall backlash

INDIANAPOLIS - More than a month into Donald Trump's presidency, it's the question facing every Republican member of Congress. Support the President fully? Or question his statements and policies that have caused controversy in the first few weeks of his term?

Several weeks after taking office, Senator Todd Young (R-IN) is starting to make his feelings known.

On this week's edition of IN Focus, Young sat down with FOX59's Dan Spehler to discuss Young's plans in the Senate, and the many ongoing controversies in Washington ahead of President Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

"I want to hear some more specifics from the President, with respect to the infrastructure plan (and) the repeal and replace of Obamacare, which has already begun," said Sen. Young.

Young was also asked what he'd like to see the President do differently.

"We in Congress play an important role with respect to foreign policy," said Young. "We need to continue to let the President know, and the rest of the administration, that we believe Russia poses a real threat to us."

Young says he's encouraged by some of the President's cabinet picks, and supported the move to dismiss former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

"He was inaccurate in terms of some of the facts he conveyed to Vice President Pence, and so that was appropriate grounds for separation," said Young. "I think, moving forward, we need to make sure that everyone understands that Russian and American interests don't align. They simply don't align."

Young was also asked about the growing backlash being seen at town hall meetings across the country, which has prompted many lawmakers to forego the town hall circuit altogether.

Young himself has faced criticism in recent days for not holding a town hall meeting while Congress was in recess last week, participating instead in other events around the state.

"Visiting with physician groups, holding an opiate roundtable, visiting with various public officials, and so forth, that's what I prefer to do," said Young. "I find meaningful conversation tends to happen more in small group settings. I will continue to hold those sorts of forums because I think that's what's needed to inform my votes and legislative efforts in Washington."

Watch the video above to see more of our interview with Sen. Young, and part of our conversation with Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN). Both senators from Indiana recently met with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and both have faced pressure from various groups to support the President's pick.

"We had a really good conversation about his judicial philosophy and his ideas," said Donnelly. "The only thing that matters to me is to make the right decision for all the people of our state, and so that's what I'm focused on. That's why instead of saying yes or no off the bat, my job is to listen. My job is to accumulate as much information as possible.. and then to make the best decision with that."