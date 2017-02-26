IN Focus: Gov. Holcomb visits President, VP in DC

Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's governor is meeting with the President this weekend in the nation's capitol, as part of the annual gathering of the National Governors Association.

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) traveled to D.C. on Friday, and will attend a formal dinner at the White House with other governors on Sunday night, ahead of official meetings with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.

In an exclusive interview, Holcomb spoke with CBS4 before departing for Washington.

"It's certainly nice having a Vice President from your home state," said Holcomb. "He knows our issues intimately and we keep in touch, so we'll maximize our time when we're there much because of his presence... I look forward to speaking with the President as well. We've got a black tie event on Sunday night with the President where again we'll be able to share our success stories and learn from others."

Holcomb will also be taking part in meetings with governors form other states, and with members of Indiana's congressional delegation.

