IN Focus: Banks discusses social media legislation requiring background checks

INDIANAPOLIS - Should federal officials be required to review the social media accounts of people applying for visas to come to the United States?

Freshman congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) thinks it's common sense, and he's proposed new legislation that would require the Department of Homeland Security to do just that.

“We must have confidence that those entering our country do not intend us harm,” said Banks. “Directing Homeland Security to review visa applicants’ social media before granting them access to our country is common sense. Employers vet job candidates this way, and I think it’s time we do the same for visa applicants.”

Banks' proposal would require DHS to include as part of the background check process:

· A review of the applicant’s publicly available social media activity (i.e. public tweets, YouTube videos, Facebook photos and posts)

· An interview of each applicant who is age eleven years or older

· A fraud-prevention check of each applicant’s documentation

· A requirement that the applicant provide an English translation of his or her documentation.

In the video above, Banks discusses his proposal and other issues making news in Washington.