Bill Paxton honored with great GPS tribute from Oklahoma storm chasers

WAKITA, Okla. – Nearly 200 storm chasers are paying tribute to the late actor Bill Paxton by spelling out his initials using GPS coordinates on a map depicting the heart of Tornado Alley.

The effort coordinated Sunday by Spotter Network spelled out “BP” to honor the leading man in the disaster movie “Twister,” which inspired a generation of storm chasers.

John Wetter, the nonprofit’s president, says storm chasers have spelled out the initials of fellow chasers four or five times before but never a non-chaser.

Most people participating did not travel, but they instead entered GPS coordinates manually to spell the letters on a map centered around Wakita, Oklahoma.

In the movie, Paxton plays a storm chaser who’s researching tornados during a twister outbreak in Oklahoma.

Paxton’s death at age 61 was announced Sunday.

