Slap of reality from Mother Nature

Remember when we were all enjoying the nice April-like temperatures of the past week? They are gone for now. Mother Nature has given us a slap of reality as temperatures are 30° to 40° compared to Friday.

Skies are clearing and winds will ease this evening, allowing temperatures to fall overnight. Current thinking is we will see temperature fall to the upper teens/lower 20°s by early Sunday morning.

Clouds are expected to build back from the southwest Sunday, but they should hold off until early afternoon. That will allow the sun to push temperatures back in to the 40°s by early afternoon.

A few showers will be possible Monday morning. Otherwise, temperatures will begin to rise, back in to the middle/upper 40°s by afternoon.

A warm front is expected to move from south to north through the state Monday evening. Along the front, showers will be possible. Once the front passes, temperatures will likely rise through the overnight.

2017 MAKING A NAME FOR ITSELF

February 2017 will likely go in to the books as one of the warmest February's on record. Through February 24, the month is now the warmest February on record (since 1872).

For the year, 2017 has jumped two spots to now be the 2nd warmest start to a year in 145-years. Through February 24, this year only lags behind 1880.

NOT GIVING UP ON SNOW

Snow lovers, listen up. We are not giving up on snow just yet. Some long range computer models are hinting at a little system sliding through the Midwest late Thursday in to early Friday. With cold air in place, moisture would fall as snow. While it is several days out, there does appear to be some potential for a few to get an accumulating snow.

Computer models still have another 10+ computer model runs to take away the little "wrinkle" in the atmosphere, but if you want snow there is something to keep an eye on. Stay tuned!