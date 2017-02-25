Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Officials looking for driver who hit deer, then set it on fire

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

ROCHESTER, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are looking for more information on a driver who struck a deer and, though it was still alive, lit it on fire.

Officials say in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, the deer was struck and injured by a car. The deer was alive when an accelerant was poured over the animal and then ignited.

The vehicle is believed to be a blue or black GM model, possibly a 1992-2002 Camaro, Trans-Am, or Firebird, based on the debris left on the scene.

A passerby noticed the animal and called the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the deer alive and still smoldering. The deer had to be put down.

If you have any information about who hit the deer and set it on fire, you can call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers at 233-7867 or the ICO’s Turn in a Poacher line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR or online at http://www.in.gov/dnr/lawenfor/2745.htm. Any report you make about this incident can be anonymous, and you could be eligible to receive a reward.

