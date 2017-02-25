Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

No injury in spectacular firey crash at north split

Posted 10:09 pm, February 25, 2017, by
car-fire-3

INDIANAPOLIS–A spectacular firey crash at the north split Saturday evening prompted numerous motorists to stop along the interstate and rush to rescue the driver.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver was southbound on Interstate 65 and just as the vehicle entered the curve to continue south, the vehicle left the roadway, lost control and ended upside down in the grassy area between the northbound and southbound lanes at the north split.

Several motorists reported the vehicle burst into flames and the grass around the vehicle was also on fire.

Indianapolis fire units also responded to the scene.

State Police say it appears alcohol was involved in the accident.

The driver was reportedly not injured.  He was placed under arrest and charge with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s