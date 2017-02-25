× IACS faces animal shelter overcrowding, hosting $15 forgotten Valentine’s Day adoption special

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hoping more pets get adopted as their capacity limit nears.

The shelter has taken in over 1700 animals in the last year, but are still taking in more animals than are being adopted.

IACS is running a $15 adoption special through Tuesday, February 28, on all cats and dogs in hopes to relieve the overcrowding.

This special includes all adoptable kittens, adult cats, puppies, and adult dogs. IACS offers same-day adoptions so you can adopt your new pet and take them home that night.

IACS is located at 2600 S. Harding St. Visit indy.gov/acs for more information.