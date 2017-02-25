Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

IACS faces animal shelter overcrowding, hosting $15 forgotten Valentine’s Day adoption special

Posted 11:51 am, February 25, 2017, by
Dog/Puppy Stock Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hoping more pets get adopted as their capacity limit nears.

The shelter has taken in over 1700 animals in the last year, but are still taking in more animals than are being adopted.

IACS is running a $15 adoption special through Tuesday, February 28, on all cats and dogs in hopes to relieve the overcrowding.

This special includes all adoptable kittens, adult cats, puppies, and adult dogs. IACS offers same-day adoptions so you can adopt your new pet and take them home that night.

IACS is located at 2600 S. Harding St. Visit indy.gov/acs for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s