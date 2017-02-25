Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

FBI searches Peru house regarding Delphi killings, nothing found

Posted 4:59 pm, February 25, 2017, by
File photo of FBI truck

File photo of FBI truck

PERU, Ind. – FBI agents searched a Peru home after receiving information regarding the killings of two Delphi teens.

According to FBI spokesperson, Wendy Osborne, a State Search Warrant was executed Saturday afternoon on a home on Canal St. in the city of Peru.

After conducting the search, the Federal Agents determined that the home has no connections to the deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

This is the second search warrant issued by the bureau as part of the double homicide investigation.  No arrests were made in connection with the Feb. 16 search of a Delphi home.

Special Agent Osborne says the FBI is fully committed to this case and the bureau will execute additional search warrants as they deem necessary.

If anyone has any information, please call the FBI at 1-844-459-5786.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s