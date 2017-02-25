Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Damaged I-465 bridge rebuild construction set to start

Posted 12:14 pm, February 25, 2017, by
bridge construction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A contractor is set to begin rebuilding a bridge over Interstate 465 in Indianapolis that was badly damaged when it was hit by a semitrailer’s load in early January.

The state highway department says crews are scheduled to start Monday night installing four new steel-reinforced, concrete beams for the Rockville Road/U.S. 36 bridge on the city’s west side.

The agency says the work could take two nights to finish placement of the 125-foot-long beams.

A truck carrying heavy equipment struck bridge girders on Jan. 10 and knocked down chunks of concrete, including one that injured a motorist when it crashed through a car windshield.

Crews partially demolished the damaged bridge.

State officials aren’t yet estimating when the bridge rebuilding will be completed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s