× Damaged I-465 bridge rebuild construction set to start

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A contractor is set to begin rebuilding a bridge over Interstate 465 in Indianapolis that was badly damaged when it was hit by a semitrailer’s load in early January.

The state highway department says crews are scheduled to start Monday night installing four new steel-reinforced, concrete beams for the Rockville Road/U.S. 36 bridge on the city’s west side.

The agency says the work could take two nights to finish placement of the 125-foot-long beams.

A truck carrying heavy equipment struck bridge girders on Jan. 10 and knocked down chunks of concrete, including one that injured a motorist when it crashed through a car windshield.

Crews partially demolished the damaged bridge.

State officials aren’t yet estimating when the bridge rebuilding will be completed.