Ball State hopes to make campus more bicycle friendly

Posted 6:21 pm, February 25, 2017
bsu

MUNCIE, Ind.— Ball State University has plans to make its campus friendlier to bicyclists.

School officials say recommendations from the university’s Bicycle Master Plan will be unveiled March 1 by an Indianapolis landscape architecture firm. Ball State hopes to create dedicated bicycle paths and wider shared multi-use paths on campus and establish bike lanes on existing streets.

The university and the architecture firm started working on the master plan late last year.

Jim Lowe is Ball State’s associate vice president for facilities planning and management. Lowe says bicycling must be “an integral part of our transportation system on campus.”

The campus Bicycle Master Plan also addresses how future bicycling expansion efforts will tie into Muncie city initiatives.

