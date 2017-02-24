WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of central Indiana until 10 p.m.
Suspects facing additional charges in 9-year-old’s death after testing positive for drugs

Posted 9:13 pm, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:17PM, February 24, 2017

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.– Four suspects arrested in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy all tested positive for drugs, according to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s office.

Chad Kraemer, 33, Hubert Kraemer, 56, Robin Kraemer, 53, and Sarah Travioli, 30, were arrested Tuesday on charges of  neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent. Cameron Hoopingarner, 9, weighed only 15 pounds when he died.

Top Left: Hubert Kraemer / Top Right: Sarah Travioli / Bottom Left: Chad Kraemer / Bottom Right: Robin Kraemer

The child was also blind and suffered from cerebral palsy.

WTHI reports all four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and will face an additional neglect of a dependent charge. Chad and Robin Kraemer, along with Sarah Travioli, also tested positive for THC.

Hubert and Robin Kraemer were Cameron’s guardians. Officials said the child had been in their care since he was three days old.

