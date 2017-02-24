Tracking severe weather threat for central Indiana

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible Friday evening in central Indiana
Posted 1:58 pm, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 02:07PM, February 24, 2017
regional-front-map

Ahead of a strong cold front scattered strong to severe t-storms will develop this afternoon. As the front approaches gusty southwest winds will push temperatures into the 70s. At some point today a weather watch may be issued for a large part of central Indiana. I’m here in the weather center along with meteorologists John Dissauer and Lindsay Riley and will update you here, on social media and on CBS4.

spc1

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms.

spc2

There is a higher risk for severe weather over the eastern half of the state.

bottom-line1

The strongest storms will occur this evening.

severe-storm-threat-3-categories2

Damaging straight-line winds will be the main storm threat today.

rpm1

3 p.m.

rpm2

4 p.m.

rpm3

5 p.m.

rpm4

6 p.m.

rpm5

7 p.m.

rpm6

8 p.m.

rpm7

9 p.m.

rpm8

10 p.m.

 

