Tracking severe weather threat for central Indiana

Ahead of a strong cold front scattered strong to severe t-storms will develop this afternoon. As the front approaches gusty southwest winds will push temperatures into the 70s. At some point today a weather watch may be issued for a large part of central Indiana. I’m here in the weather center along with meteorologists John Dissauer and Lindsay Riley and will update you here, on social media and on CBS4.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms.

There is a higher risk for severe weather over the eastern half of the state.

The strongest storms will occur this evening.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the main storm threat today.

