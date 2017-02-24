× Severe storms possible today, followed by snow this weekend

Today is a day you’ll want to be “Weather Aware”. A squall line with strong-severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Prior to the arrival of those storms we’ll see record high temperatures and breezy conditions. We’ll reach 73 today. The old record is 71 set back in 2000. A few hints of sunshine and even a passing shower will be possible before 2pm, but the main severe window is 2-9pm.

All of central Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms today.

But a good chunk is in an ENHANCED risk, which is a step above a SLIGHT. Indianapolis is included in the Enhanced risk.

Our primary threat, should storms become severe, are damaging wind gusts. We could also see an isolated tornado.

Storms appear to arrive in Indy between 5-7pm.

Temperatures will drop SHARPLY overnight into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s! This will be accompanied with 40 mph wind gusts and wind chills in the single digits and teens. We’ll see an improvement on Sunday with dry conditions.

We are not expecting any accumulation with the snow showers on Saturday. This cool down will be short lived as we’re back to the 60s with rain early next week.