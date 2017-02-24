Police investigating after mother says teen son was robbed while getting off the bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- A mother is sending a safety reminder after she said her son was robbed getting off the school bus Friday afternoon.

It happened on the east side on Wolf Lane, near 10th Street and German Church Rd.

The 14-year-old boy said two people came from behind, pushed him down and tried to reach in his pockets. When the teen resisted, he said one of the attackers told him they'd shoot if the teen didn't give them what they wanted. He said they took his cell phone and took off.

His mother, Tishawna Howland, said she never would have expected this to happen to her son.

"Watch your children no matter what age. It could be elementary, it could be middle school or high school, there is no certain age group, race or religion," she said. "People are out here and they're doing things that should not be done. And my message to parents is to instill the morals and values in your children so they don't have to do this."

IMPD said the mother did file a report and they will investigate. The boy was not seriously hurt and so far there are no suspects.