× Much colder this weekend with flurries

The Wright Word for this weekend is COLDER as our fling with Spring has come to an end. The average high temperature this time of year is 43 degrees and we can expect much colder air to move in behind the cold front. After a streak of eight consecutive days with highs above sixty degrees we’ll see high temperatures below average this weekend. We’ll also see flurries through Saturday. Another warm up will arrive by the middle of next week and our work week will end with a chance for snow showers.

This is now the warmest February on record.

This has been a mild Winter so far.

Much colder air will arrive overnight.

Snow has been scarce this season but we will see flurries Saturday.

Saturday will be windy and colder.

After some early sunshine, clouds will return Sunday afternoon.

We’ll be cloudy, but not as chilly, Monday.

Warmer temperatures and rain will be with us Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall behind our next cold front on Wednesday.

Another chance for snow will move in late next week.