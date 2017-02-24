Much colder this weekend with flurries

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of central Indiana until 10 p.m.
Posted 8:17 pm, February 24, 2017
The Wright Word for this weekend is COLDER as our fling with Spring has come to an end. The average high temperature this time of year is 43 degrees and we can expect much colder air to move in behind the cold front. After a streak of eight consecutive days with highs above sixty degrees we’ll see high temperatures below average this weekend. We’ll also see flurries through Saturday. Another warm up will arrive by the middle of next week and our work week will end with a chance for snow showers.

4-day-heat-index-forecast2

This is now the warmest February on record.

seasonal-update

This has been a mild Winter so far.

dma-tonight-low-temperature

Much colder air will arrive overnight.

snow-update-3

Snow has been scarce this season but we will see flurries Saturday.

saturday-forecast

Saturday will be windy and colder.

sunday-forecast

After some early sunshine, clouds will return Sunday afternoon.

regional-front-map1

We’ll be cloudy, but not as chilly, Monday.

regional-front-map2

Warmer temperatures and rain will be with us Tuesday.

regional-front-map3

Temperatures will fall behind our next cold front on Wednesday.

7-day-pm-chris

Another chance for snow will move in late next week.

