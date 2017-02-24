× Indy Parks in need of lifeguards; free training available in March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indy Parks is looking for lifeguards this summer—and interested applicants can get free training.

Lifeguards must be between the ages of 16 and 22 years in order to take advantage of the free training, which is being offered in two different sessions sponsored by Indiana Sports Corp.

Lifeguards are paid $10 an hour. Indy Parks said the job is a good resume builder that provides experience in teamwork, customer service and community service.

To serve as a lifeguard, you must be able to swim 200 yards, tread water without hands for one minute and retrieve a brick from 10 feet.

The free training sessions are March 10 through March 12 and March 24 through March 26. Applicants must attend all three days at whichever session they choose. Training will be held at George Washington Community School, 2215 W. Washington, Door No. 4.

Here are the sessions:

Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can register online at indyparks.org (search for class 12056 or 12058) or call (317) 327-PARK for more information.