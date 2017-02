INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer helped a stranded veteran on the city’s north side Thursday night.

North District Officer Jason Mitchell came across an Army veteran who was stranded at Keystone Crossing. IMPD says he was trying to go to the VA home when he ran out of gas.

Mitchell put gas in the man’s car, and he gave him some cash to get food.

IMPD posted these pictures of Mitchell’s act of kindness on the department Facebook page.