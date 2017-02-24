IMPD arrests 2 men in connection with flashing incidents along Monon Trail

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of central Indiana until 10 p.m.
(L to R) Paul McDonald, Brandon Whitacre.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested two men accused of unrelated flashing incidents on or near the Monon Trail.

Brandon Whitacre, 38, of Indianapolis is accused of exposing his genitals to women on Feb. 10 – 11. Investigators say Paul McDonald, 18, of Indianapolis flashed women on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16.

McDonald was identified as a suspect after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released photos provided by victims.

Whitacre faces two felony counts of public indecency and one misdemeanor count of public nudity. McDonald faces two misdemeanor charges of public nudity.

Police took Whitacre into custody on Feb 16. Mcdonald was arrested Friday morning after turning himself in.

IMPD said it is grateful to everyone who called in tips to help identify the suspects.

