5 dogs die in northern Indiana after consuming hamburger soaked in antifreeze

Posted 9:11 am, February 24, 2017, by
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — A humane society in northern Indiana is warning pet owners after multiple dogs were poisoned and killed by hamburger soaked in antifreeze.

The Dekalb Humane Society posted the warning to their Facebook page on Thursday. According to the humane society, someone in the Garrett area (near Fort Wayne) has been going around and leaving hamburger soaked in antifreeze in areas that are accessible to dogs.

Five dogs have died at veterinary clinics around the area after consuming the poisonous meat. The humane society says police are investigating each incident, but at this time, they do not have any suspects.

