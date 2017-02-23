Two more days of 70s before cold front brings storm threat, single-digit wind chills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have TWO more unseasonably WARM days ahead of us with highs in the 70s! We'll keep a lot of clouds around today.

We'll also have the chance for a few spotty T-showers. No storms will reach severe limits today, but a couple will bubble up by lunch time across southern Indiana and then lift northward by the 5 p.m. drive.

The wind will kick up on Friday in advance of the cold front on Friday. Prior to the front arriving we'll see record highs and 40 mph wind gusts Friday afternoon. A squall line will be likely Friday afternoon and evening. By the mid-afternoon we'll track a strong-severe line of storms crossing the state. Here is our Futureview model showing that line of storms cross the state between 3 p.m and 10 p.m.

Our largest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a few storms may also produce large hail. There is also an outside chance for an isolated tornado. You'll want to stay "Weather Aware" Friday afternoon and evening.

We'll see a 30+ degree temperature drop heading into Saturday! Temperatures won't make it out of the 30s. That will be accompanied with 40 mph wind gusts which will create wind chills in the single digits and teens on Saturday. A few snow showers will also be possible.

Temperatures will moderate early next week with temperatures returning to the 60s with rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.