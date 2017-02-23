× Police release photo of suspect vehicle after fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of a suspect vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on the city’s west side earlier this month.

Michael Hayden, 65, was killed on February 9, 2017 after getting hit by an SUV at West 38th Street and North High School Road around 6:45 p.m.

IMPD Accident investigators released a photo on Thursday of the suspect vehicle involved in the crash. Based on evidence recovered at the scene, the vehicle has been identified as a white 2000-2006 Chevrolet Suburban; the SUV sustained damage to the front passenger side as a result of the collision. The Suburban has a sticker on the bottom center of the rear window.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS(8477). Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.