Paul George will reportedly remain with Indiana Pacers after Bird passes on trade offers

Posted 3:20 pm, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 03:21PM, February 23, 2017
Photo of Paul George by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As he said yesterday at practice, Paul George will remain with the Pacers. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Team President Larry Bird has passed on trade offers for the guard.

Rumors were swirling about a possible trade after the team reportedly received offers from the Boston Celtics.

George will become a free agent after next season, and he’s been very cryptic as to whether he plans to stay with the team.

Yesterday, George told reporters, “I have a team I need to turn around, and that’s what I’m committed to.”

The Pacers currently have a 29-28 record this season.

