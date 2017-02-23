× Paul George will reportedly remain with Indiana Pacers after Bird passes on trade offers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As he said yesterday at practice, Paul George will remain with the Pacers. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Team President Larry Bird has passed on trade offers for the guard.

Indiana has passed on trade offers for Paul George and All-Star forward will remain with the Pacers, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Rumors were swirling about a possible trade after the team reportedly received offers from the Boston Celtics.

George will become a free agent after next season, and he’s been very cryptic as to whether he plans to stay with the team.

Yesterday, George told reporters, “I have a team I need to turn around, and that’s what I’m committed to.”

The Pacers currently have a 29-28 record this season.