Indiana Senate committee cuts $7M from pre-K funding proposal

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana Senate panel is slashing a proposed funding increase for a program that provides state-funded preschool to poor children, jeopardizing a campaign promise made by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The GOP-dominated Senate Appropriations Committee endorsed the move Thursday to sharply curtail the governor’s modest request for $10 million a year in additional funding.

An amendment brought by committee Chairman Luke Kenley cuts the increase to just $3 million a year. That would push total funding for the On My Way Pre-K program, which operates in five counties, to $13 million a year.

The move imperils efforts by Republican and Democratic education leaders to help Indiana catch up with more than 40 other states that offer full-fledged preschool programs for children from low-income families.