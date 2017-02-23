× Gov. Holcomb signs first bill into law, providing more transportation options for students with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed his first bill into law Thursday.

House Enrolled Act 1507, authored by Rep. Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso), provides more options for communities to transport students with developmental disabilities.

“This bill moved to my desk quickly with bipartisan support, because it is a common-sense, quick fix to an existing law that gives Indiana schools the flexibility they need to better serve students with disabilities,” Gov. Holcomb said. “It is my pleasure to sign this bill into law.”

It passed both chambers of the General Assembly unanimously.

The law allows organizations that serve developmentally disabled students to rent school buses for non-state supported events, such as the Special Olympics. Previously, state statute only allowed school buses to be rented to “state supported agencies.”

HEA 1507 also allows this transportation to be provided for students who live outside school boundaries.