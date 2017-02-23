Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Former homeless veteran given ‘perfect smile’

Posted 6:07 pm, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:29PM, February 23, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Veteran Lewis Morris used to not have a lot to smile about, but now he says he can't keep his mouth shut.

"They gave me that perfect smile...I can’t help myself. Life is good," Morris said.

In November, the mayor and other community members came together to get Morris back into the home his family built decades ago. Morris had been living on the street prior to that and often slept on the front porch and in the backyard of that house on 2300 block of Arsenal Avenue.

“I got a key! I can get in," Morris said. "They did me a favor... took me out of the backyard and put me inside."

And the favors keep coming to Morris. Tillery Family Dental saw the story in November and wanted to make Morris the recipient of their annual, "Perfect Smile for the Holidays," project.

“I’d say he was shocked," Tillery Family Dental employee Chris Tillery said.

The project started in December and after a handful of visits to the dentist, the work was finally completed this week.

Tillery took Morris to all his dental visits and said the two have developed a bond.

"We’d always stop and get something to drink and it became an almost every week thing we were doing something together," Tillery said.

The duo say even though the dental work is done, they play on keeping in touch.

“Definitely a friendship I won’t ever let go," Tillery said.

"Good friends are hard to find and hard to keep, but I found one," Morris said.

Tillery added he has asked Morris to help the dental practice pick out next year's recipient of the perfect smile.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s