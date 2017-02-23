× FBI’s digital billboards yet another tool in search for Delphi teens’ killer

DELPHI, Ind. — As investigators work to solve the murders of two teenagers in Delphi and a call center fields hundreds of tips, a billboard campaign is another tool being used in the investigation.

The FBI launched a statewide digital billboard campaign that investigators hope will generate new leads in the search for whoever killed 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The digital billboards include photos of the slain teens as well as one of the prime suspect in the case. It also shows the number for a tip line set up in the case.

The girls went for a hike near the Monon High Bridge on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 13, and were reported missing hours later. A search team found their bodies near the site on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Their identities were confirmed a day later and police said they were investigating the teens’ deaths as homicides.

Police have publicly released two key pieces of evidence as they look for the person responsible for killing the teens. The first is a grainy photo of a man that police said was taken from Liberty German’s cell phone. The second key piece of evidence was revealed on Wednesday, when police released an audio recording of a man saying, “Down the hill.” The audio recording also came from the teen’s phone, police said.

A $41,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve the case, the FBI announced this week. Anyone with information can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.