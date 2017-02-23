× FBI now handling Delphi double murder tip line

DELPHI, Ind. – Indiana State Police say the FBI has taken over for the Delphi call center in the double murder investigation of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The toll free, anonymous phone number to call in tips hasn’t changed, but calls will now be answered at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Major Case Contact Center. Also, callers will have to follow a few prompts to report their information.

The people working at the Delphi call center were dispatchers from Carroll County and surrounding counties that were volunteering their time, whereas the FBI call center has hundreds of workers. Indiana State Police Sgt. Dave Bursten says the switch to the FBI call center allows local workers to focus on their other duties and get some rest.

State police on Thursday that 3,900 tips have come in via phone and email since the murders of German and Williams. Of those tips, 1,900 came in after police released an audio recording Wednesday morning of a man saying, “Down the hill.” The recording came from Libby German’s phone, police said, as did a picture of the prime suspect in the case.

There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the teens’ murders.

If you have any information that you think may help in the case, please call the tip line at 1-844-459-5786 or information can also be reported by calling 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). If you prefer, you can email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Police said information can be reported anonymously.