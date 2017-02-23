Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Clinton County man, 76, found safe after being reported missing

Posted 10:11 pm, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:44PM, February 23, 2017
Sherman Charles Wiggins

Sherman Charles Wiggins

Update: Police have located Sherman Wiggens and say he is safe. No further details were immediately provided.

Original story: 

FRANKFORT, Ind.– Police are searching for a missing Clinton County man.

Sherman Charles Wiggins, 76, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at the Tippecanoe County Mall. He goes by “Charles.”

He is 5’9″ tall, 175 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last known to be wearing a red plaid flannel shirt, jeans, brown shoes and a baseball cap.

Police believe he may be in danger.

Contact Clinton County Central Dispatch with any information at 765-654-5563 or call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s