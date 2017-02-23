× Carroll County sheriff says DNA evidence on ‘fast track’ in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind.– More than 500 new tips have poured into the tip line after officials released new evidence from the investigation of Abigail Williams and Liberty German’s murders.

“It may be the next phone call, we don’t know,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby in an interview Thursday morning.

Leazenby wouldn’t go into specifics about forensic evidence in the case, although he did say investigators had requested that DNA evidence be “fast-tracked.”

Fourteen year-old Libby not only snapped a photograph of the main suspect in the case, she also recorded a video on her cellphone capturing a voice saying “down the hill.”

Investigators aren’t releasing the entire video clip. At this point, they say they don’t know if the voice on the recording belongs to the man in the photograph.

Both pieces of evidence were retrieved from Libby’s cell phone after her death.

“It’s another invaluable piece of what we’re putting together here,” Leazenby said Thursday, “For her to have that mindset, I think it’s also to the credit of her family. it obviously shows that in her rearing, and being taught the right things, and being able to think things through.”

Local authorities and the FBI will not release the entire recording. Leazenby said they are keeping certain evidence close to the chest to make sure they have an airtight case if and when it goes to trial.

“There’s a fine line there,” Leazenby said investigators don’t want to release anything “too soon” that might hinder prosecutor’s arguments during trial.

An FBI truck parked outside Delphi’s Municipal Building Thursday. It’s a unique situation for local law enforcement.

Leazenby said they’re thankful of the tips and technology a partnership with federal agencies afforded them. New electronic billboard signs went up Wednesday featuring Abby and Libby’s photograph along with the number for the tip line.

There’s a $41,000 reward for anyone with information that could crack the case.