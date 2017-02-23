Carmel police looking for two people accused of using counterfeit cash at gas station

CARMEL, Ind. – Police in Carmel are trying to identify two people accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill at a gas station this week.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the individuals used the fake money early Tuesday morning. Police released surveillance pictures of a man and woman wanted in connection with the case.

Police said they got in what appeared to be an older model, dark green Saturn sedan. Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS to submit a tip anonymously.