× A severe weather threat for Friday

An approaching storm system will bring an increased chance for rain late Friday. This is a powerful system and strong to severe storms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening.

Behind the front much colder air will move in this weekend. We’ll have highs in the 30s and lows in the 40s and snow showers will be likely Saturday and late Sunday.

This now stands as the second warmest February with the most consecutive 60-degree days and the most 60-degree days ever recorded in Indianapolis.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms across the area tomorrow afternoon and evening.

There is a greater risk for severe storms east of US 31 on Friday.

The main severe weather threat will be for 50-60 mph straight-line winds.

Strong storms will move into central Indiana by 7pm.

Strong storms will continue through 8pm

Strong storms will move into east central Indiana by 9pm.

Rain ends across western Indiana by 10pm.

Most of the rain moves out of the state by 11pm.