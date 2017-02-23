Audio recording of man’s voice released in murder of Delphi teens; $41,000 reward offered

A severe weather threat for Friday

Posted 4:56 pm, February 23, 2017, by
regional-front-map

An approaching storm system will bring an increased chance for rain late Friday. This is a powerful system and strong to severe storms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening.

Behind the front much colder air will move in this weekend. We’ll have highs in the 30s and lows in the 40s and snow showers will be likely Saturday and late Sunday.

4-day-heat-index-forecast2

This now stands as the second warmest February with the most consecutive 60-degree days and the most 60-degree days ever recorded in Indianapolis.

spc1

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms across the area tomorrow afternoon and evening.

spc2

There is a greater risk for severe storms east of US 31 on Friday.

severe-storm-threat-3-categories2

The main severe weather threat will be for 50-60 mph straight-line winds.

rpm1

Strong storms will move into central Indiana by 7pm.

rpm2

Strong storms will continue through 8pm

rpm3

Strong storms will move into east central Indiana by 9pm.

rpm4

Rain ends across western Indiana by 10pm.

rpm5png

Most of the rain moves out of the state by 11pm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s