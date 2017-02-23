× 1-year-old girl rushed to hospital after being hit by mother’s car in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.– The Johnson County Sheriff’s office says a 1-year-old girl was injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Deputies were called to the 4700 block of Walker Street, near West Smith Valley Road and South Morgantown Road, around 5:30 p.m. The child was rushed to the hospital and is said to not be doing well. An official condition was not provided.

The deputies discovered a 1-year-old girl who had been hit by a car backing out of the driveway to make room for another person who was leaving the residence.

The child’s mother, 27-year-old Ashley Cook, was driving the vehicle. She was given a portable breath test at the scene, and it tested negative for alcohol.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office says the girl is just a few days shy of her second birthday.