× We stay WARM through Friday, then severe storms roll in Friday evening followed by a winter chill this weekend

It’s like Christmas in FEBRUARY with these unseasonably warm temperatures. Today won’t be an exception! Highs will approach 70 with mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze this afternoon. We will stay dry all day today.

Temperatures will be near 70 or even above through Friday, then the bottom drops out this weekend.

By Thursday night we’ll have the chance to see a few T-showers…but the main event will hold off until Friday. Friday evening will be ACTIVE. You’ll want to be “Weather Aware” because ALL of Indiana is in a SLIGHT to ENHANCED risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and even a tornado will be possible Friday evening. Storms will roll in around the evening commute hours and we’ll keep the chance through Midnight.

We’ll see about a 30 degree temperature drop into Saturday. Highs in the 30s will be accompanied with 40 mph gusts which will create wind chills in the TEENS on Saturday with a few snow showers. It will be a nasty day.

Sunday will be cold too, with a few snow showers late in the day. We warm back up next week with more rain Tuesday.