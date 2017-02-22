Click here for school delays and closings
Police working to identify suspect seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

We stay WARM through Friday, then severe storms roll in Friday evening followed by a winter chill this weekend

Posted 6:06 am, February 22, 2017, by
ls-am-7-day

It’s like Christmas in FEBRUARY with these unseasonably warm temperatures. Today won’t be an exception! Highs will approach 70 with mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze this afternoon. We will stay dry all day today.

ls-todays-highs emoji-cast

Temperatures will be near 70 or even above through Friday, then the bottom drops out this weekend.

hour-by-hour-temps-manual

By Thursday night we’ll have the chance to see a few T-showers…but the main event will hold off until Friday.  Friday evening will be ACTIVE. You’ll want to be “Weather Aware” because ALL of Indiana is in a SLIGHT to ENHANCED risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and even a tornado will be possible Friday evening. Storms will roll in around the evening commute hours and we’ll keep the chance through Midnight.

wttv-default nam-precip_clouds-wide

We’ll see about a 30 degree temperature drop into Saturday. Highs in the 30s will be accompanied with 40 mph gusts which will create wind chills in the TEENS on Saturday with a few snow showers. It will be a nasty day.

regional-front-map2

Sunday will be cold too, with a few snow showers late in the day. We warm back up next week with more rain Tuesday.

ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s